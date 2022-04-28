Covered Bridge Chorus donates $500 to Bureau County WorkCamp project

Bureau County Chorus has donated $500 to Bureau County WorkCamp, an organization that performs free home repairs for elderly, disabled and lower-income residents who applied for their services.

A group of approximately 240 youth will arrive on June 26 and will be housed at Logan Junior high, along with adult sponsors. The group will perform home repairs on approximately 40 homes within a 30 minute drive of the school during the week of June 27-July 1.

“We want to thank everyone who’s made donations,” Rod Benevidez, WorkCamp Coordinator and spokesperson said. “We’re blessed that we have enough houses to work on, but there’s always a catch, and the catch is that we’re about $12,000-$15,000 short of what we need to come up with by June 1 to completely finance the work.”

Benevidez said the group is currently accepting donations at LaMoille Community United Methodist Church (made out to the church) or to 1137 Linda Drive, Princeton IL, 61356.

This year’s event is being sponsored by United Methodist Church of Lamoille, Saint Mathew’s Lutheran Church of Princeton, Bruce Jewelers and Beck Oil.

More sponsors are still being accepted for this year’s event as around $30,000 is needed to complete the 2022 event.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer for the project, visit Bureau County WorkCamp on Facebook.