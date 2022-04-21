You Are Not Alone youth tour comes to Princeton with “Dear Evan Hansen” showing

All area teens and their parents are invited to join members of the C5 Rural Network and Arukah Institute for a screening of the movie “Dear Evan Hansen” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Grace Performing Arts Center, 316 S. Main St., Princeton.

Free food, drinks, trivia, giveaways, merchandise and resources will be available for information and assistance with mental health and substance use issues will be available to all at the event.

“If you or someone you know are feeling the weight of depression, anxiety or suicidal ideations organizers want you to know you are not alone,” said Stephanie Gustafson, Arukah Institute’s chief information and communication officer. “Trained staff and information will be available for questions on how to handle a friend or family member in depression or who has voiced concerns about their mental health.”

Free parking for the event will be available behind Monicals, at Central Bank, and the post office.








