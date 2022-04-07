University of Illinois Extension office offers a chance to explore the 4-H program

The University of Illinois Extensions office is inviting Bureau County youth to Explore 4-H Cloverbuds from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Bureau County Extension Office, 850 E. Thompson St. in Princeton.

Attendees will be able to learn more about the 4-H Cloverbud program while creating a butterfly craft, planting a cup garden and putting together a snack. This workshop is intended to help ring in spring and introduce attendees to 4-H.

The University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus. If interested, visit their website at extension.illinois.edu/blmp.

For information or to answer any questions, call 815-224-0889. Registration is limited to 30 participants at go.illinois.edu/bccloverbud.