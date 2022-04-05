Bureau Valley School Board approves staff changes

Bureau Valley School Board this week approved the hiring and tenure of several faculty members along with several staff retirements and resignations.

During the March meeting they approved resignations received since the February 28 board meeting: Katie Dereu as BVHS English Teacher at the end of the 2021-22 School year, Bryce Taylor and Matt Philhower as BV JH Assistant Football Coaches.

The board also announced that the following staff members had attained tenure at the end of the 2021-22 school year: Emily Burkman, Kris Harrell, Caseelynn Johnston, Carissa Kessel, Branden Lancaster, Daniel Trone and Matt Wasilewski.







