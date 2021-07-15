Getting their kicks on Route 66: Mendota couple visits Painted Desert

Brian and Patti Blumhorst of Mendota and Dave and Conda McFee of Channahon completed the 2,500-mile trip on Route 66 from Chicago to California,

Brian and Patti Blumhorst and their Mustang convertible

Editor’s note: Patti and Brian Blumhorst of Mendota along with Dave and Conda McFee of Channahon have embarked on a 2,500-mile trip traveling on Route 66, starting from its origin in Chicago all the way to Los Angeles. The Blumhorsts are driving in their 2005 Mustang convertible and the McFees bought a 2004 Chrysler Seibring for the trip. Patti is chronicling their trip for Shaw Media.

Day #9 - July 5: Spent 4 1/2 hours at the breathtaking Painted Desert and Petrified forest. Pictures do not do it justice. You have to see it in person to truly appreciate God’s handiwork and beauty. Very hot but no humidity or bugs. In Gallup saw statues honoring the USMC Navahoo Code talkers.

Lunch at Roma’s I’m Holbrook. Unfortunately we were not able to get a reservation at the Wig Wam Motel. Stopped at the Jackrabbit Trading post in Joseph City. Was hoping to see the Meteor Crater but it was closed before we arrived. You could find us “Standing on a Corner in Winslow AZ. Such a fine sight to see.... I’ll bet that song is now stuck in your head like it’s been in ours for days. Night in Flagstaff at Elev8 Hotel - very nice. Capped off the evening with laundry.

207 miles today, total 2,128.4.

Brian and Patti Blumhorst standing on a corner in Winslow, Ariz.

Day #10 July 6: Started the day out right with an awesome breakfast from Mike and Ronda’s “The Place” in Flagstaff. Wonderful hospitality and food - the rolls were huge. Was just planning on going through Williams, AZ and ended up taking in all the sights of this western town. Saw The Cars of the Mother Road, Pete’s Gas Station, which opened in 1949 and featured a 1973 Ford Bronco outside. Before leaving we made a visit to the World Famous Sultan’s Saloon. It was a 19th Century dive bar. They claim to have the oldest operating liquor license in Arizona and once operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. A wooden trapdoor leads to underground tunnels built by the Chinese workers that housed an opium den and was used by bootleggers and outlaws.

Next stop was Ash Fork where you will find a 1960 Desoto with Elvis in the driver’s seat, sitting atop a 1958 Texaco station. Interesting note - Ash Fork did not have any well for water until 1976. Prior to that, water was brought in daily on train and then truck. Hackberry featured Giganticus Headicus, which looks like a partially buried Easter Island head.

The best part of the day was just ahead of us. We took the Oatman Highway that snakes its way through the sharp switchbacks of Sitgreaves Pass and over black mountains. The scenery was absolutely beautiful but the road was narrow and had to be driven very slowly. The elevation was 2,710. We saw many wild burros throughout the drive but no bighorn sheep. The little town of Oatman was great where burros roamed freely throughout the town and were happy to be fed. The Oatman Motel was the honeymoon spot for Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

Stopped for dinner at Topock before stopping for the night at Rio Del Soul in Needles, Calif. The pool felt wonderful after traveling in a convertible in 115 degrees. 164 miles today

Day #11 - July 7. Started the morning with a balmy 104 degrees. First stop was in Goffs Schoolhouse built in 1914 using stucco and steel mesh. It was restored to its original condition in 1982. Around our area most outdoor exhibits close for the winter, but here it is closed for the summer. In Newberry Springs is the Bagdad Cafe that was used in the 1987 German film by the same name. The Cafe was originally in Bagdad- 50 miles to the east. So many of these small towns turned into ghost towns when the route was realigned. We were unable to get to see the Amboy Crater due to road construction. Dagger was a supply center that accommodated nearby silver mines in Calico. 20- mule teams hauled water and ore from Dagger to Calico. Dagger had three borax mines where more than ninety million dollars worth of silver was removed. Interesting note for those who remember the Borax commercials mentioning the 20-mule teams. Barstow featured one of the famous Harvey Houses along Rt 66 and numerous murals along the streets.

In Oro Grande we found Elmer Long’s Bottle Tree Ranch. Very interesting, unfortunately we were unable to walk through it. Victorville is the location of the Green Spot Motel which was used in Citizen Kane. The Cajon Pass is the Rt 66 route that is between the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains that was created by the shifting of the San Andres Fault. It is a very dry, hot area. Enjoyed a delicious meal at Black Angus Steakhouse.

251 miles today for a total of 2,619. Only 74 miles to the end of the road.

Day #12 - July 8: Happy 26th anniversary Dave and Conda! Who would have thought 26 years ago this is where you’d be celebrating. Our first stop of the day in San Bernadino at the original McDonald’s started by the McDonald Brothers and bought by Ray Kroc. The location is now a museum and features the world’s most detailed mural. Next stop was the Donut Man in Glendora. I am not a donut person BUT these were delicious. They’ve been in business 42 years and the line is always long. They are famous for their fresh strawberry stuffed donuts. Brian was in heaven.

It was a must stop by Brian to see the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Dave McFee, an Illini alum, attended the Rose Bowl game in 1984 when Illinois played there. Very nice tribute to Jackie Robinson and the women’s Olympic soccer team. Then it was the final (and longest) leg into LA to the Santa Monica Pier. Made our way along Sunset Blvd, Hollywood Blvd (able to see the Hollywood sign from a distance), Santa Monica Blvd through Beverly Hills to the end of the road at Santa Monica pier. 2,729 miles since we left Mendota on June 27 - 2,623 from the starting point in Chicago.

Dipped our toes in the ocean at the Santa Monica Beach, walked around the pier and enjoyed a delicious seafood anniversary dinner with the McFee’s at Albright Seafood on the pier before watching the sunset. It’s been an amazing trip with wonderful friends- now we need to decide what route to take home!.

The Blumhorst and McFee traveling party took I-80 home.

Brian and Patti Blumhorst and Dave and Conda McFee reached the end of the road in Santa Monica, Calif.