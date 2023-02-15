Bureau County Board denounces Illinois gun ban

The Bureau County Board passed a resolution denouncing the Protect Illinois Communities Act, the act that places a ban on some firearms, during a well-attended meeting Tuesday night.

The board voted 11-2 in favor of the board’s opposition to the recently enacted law. Members Mary Jane Marini and Dave Argubright voted against the resolution while the rest of the present board members voted to approve.

Those who casted their votes for approval included board members Dale Anderson, John Baracani, Keith Cain, Jason Floyd, Sandy Hoos, Marsha Lilley, Robert McCook, Lizabeth Novotny, Connie Stetson, Derek Whited and Marshann Entwhistle.

Board members Deb Feeney, Kristi Warren, Ronald Dobrich and Kerwin Paris were not present during the vote.

Before the vote was taken, Bureau County State’s Attorney Tom Briddick addressed the board regarding the role his office will play moving forward and what approval of the resolution might mean in regard to the county’s potential liability, should an issue arise.

After reaching out to the county’s insurance company, Briddick was informed it had some liability concerns.

“As the state’s attorney it’s my obligation to let the board members know that there were concerns, as a public body going forward being in opposition to this,” Briddick said. “Any inference that could come out of the resolution, if it is passed, that the county is not going to follow the law or enforce the law, could possibly cause liability on the county if something happened.”

The insurance company told Briddick this issue is being challenged on the constitutional nature of it and is going through the court system. The company added adopting the resolution would have an effect on the constitutionality of House Bill 5471.

Briddick also addressed previous comments saying the state’s attorney’s office would not be enforcing this law.

“I’m duty bound to say that it is not true,” Briddick said. “I took an oath as an attorney and the state’s attorney to follow the law, my personal thoughts aside.”

Before the vote took place, board members listened to public comments from a list of 10 speakers that ranged from long-time Bureau County residents, to the La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner and sitting Board Member Hoos.

All speakers voiced their support of approving the proposed resolution as they spoke on a variety of different topics including the protection of the Second Amendment, gun violence statistics, constitutional issues, among other items.

None spoke in support of the new law as the full meeting room issued a round of applause following each speaker’s comments.

The resolution comes just more than a month after several sheriffs across northern Illinois, including sheriffs in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, announced they won’t enforce the new law, arguing in nearly identical prepared statements they believe the law is unconstitutional.

La Salle County Board also adopted a resolution in disapproval of the new law.

Illinois lawmakers passed the law banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of high powered semi-automatic weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition and large-capacity magazines.

Current owners of such weapons won’t be required to surrender them. However, gun owners will have to register them with the Illinois State Police – including serial numbers, a provision initially removed by the Senate but restored after House proponents’ objections.

Under the new law, dozens of weapons are now banned across the state.