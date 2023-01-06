Illinois House approves ban on high-powered weapons

The Illinois House has approved a ban on certain high-powered semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines that have been used in mass shootings across the country.

Illinois lawmakers approved the measure early Friday morning on a 64-43 vote, sending it to the Senate for further consideration.

Gun owners who already own such weapons would be allowed to keep them if they register with the state. Illinois also would prohibit other gun accessories, such as high-capacity magazines – classified as those holding more than 10 rounds – under the measure.

Additionally, people younger than 21 no longer would be allowed to obtain an Illinois firearm owner’s identification card with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian, among other things. Currently, a person must be 21 to obtain a FOID card or have written consent from a parent or legal guardian.

The proposal follows a recent flurry of mass shootings, including one in Highland Park at a Fourth of July parade and two within the same week at a Virginia Walmart and a gay nightclub in Colorado in November. In May, 21 people, mostly children, were killed during a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

After the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, in which five people were killed, President Joe Biden called for the country to enact “an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets.”

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”

