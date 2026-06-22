Kankakee shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Kankakee police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday that killed a Kankakee man and left his father wounded.

Police said 40-year-old Randal D. Young was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center. Young’s 59-year-old father suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his head.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East Merchant Street for a report of shots fired. The officers found the two victims in the front yard, police said.

Police said Kankakee detectives recovered multiple pieces of evidence, and they have interviewed several witnesses, each of whom have been cooperating with the investigation.

Kankakee police were assisted by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office. The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Kankakee police at 815-933-0426 or submit anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at 815-932-7463.

The Kankakee Fire Department transported them to Riverside Hospital.