Princeton High School announces newest member of Academic and Career Hall of Fame

Princeton High School has selected Dr. Ryan Bebej as the newest member of the Academic and Career Hall of Fame. Bebej will be honored during a ceremony with the student body on Friday, Sept. 8.

Bebej graduated from Princeton High School in 2001 and later received his Bachelor of Science Degree with honors in Biology from Calvin College.

Bebej then graduated with a Ph.D from the University of Michigan in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology with a focus in vertebrate paleontology. He is currently an Associate Professor of Biology at Calvin University.

Bebej has been awarded numerous academic honors, presented at conferences, had several publications, held numerous leadership roles in professional organizations and has been active in his community.

Bebej currently resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan with his life Melissa and sons Kyler and Devin.

For more information on the Princeton High School Academic and Career Hall of Fame, visit https://phs-il.org/hall-of-fame/.