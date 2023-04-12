Bureau Valley High School inducts 17 students into National Honor Society

The Bureau Valley High School in Manlius inducted 17 new members into the National Honor Society Chapter on Wednesday, March 22.

Members were selected based on the society’s principles of character, scholarship, leadership and service.

The newly-inducted members includes: Juniors Eli Attig, Elizabeth Backer, Jordan Britt, Titus Cook, Josie Edlefson, Blake Helms, Meghan Kalapp, Makenna Maupin, Annabelle Myong, Kate Salisbury, Connor Scott, Adriana Splitt, Emma Stabler, Katelyn Stoller, Ella Thacker, Addison Wessel and Senior Blake Hahn.