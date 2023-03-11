Bureau Valley Foundation to hold Drawdown Fundraiser March 18

The Bureau Valley Foundation will return with its first in-person Drawdown since 2019, when the fundraising event begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Cider Mill at the Hundred Acres Orchard, located West of Princeton.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the drawdown to begin at 7 p.m.

The event will feature live, silent and pie auctions as well as raffles throughout the night. A cash tube will be available where participants can buy a chance to enter the machine and take home some cash.

A mini-grant board will be on hand if anyone wants to donate directly to a smaller classroom project requested by a teacher listed on the board.

Tickets for the drawdown cost $50 and one ticket provides a chance to win a cash prize from $50 to $750 for the last five tickets drawn. A ticket includes two dinners and desserts along with the opportunity to bid on the available auction items.

The Bureau Valley Foundation is an organization that provides grant money directly to teachers within the district to improve the educational opportunities of their students within the classroom.

Twice a year, pre-K through 12th grade teachers from the district may apply for grants to the foundation for equipment, supplies and materials for curriculum projects or other activities to implement in the classroom.

In addition to classroom grants, the foundation offers two $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors. One is awarded to a senior planning to attend a trade school, junior college or two-year certificate program.

Reimbursement to students who are enrolled in high school classes which receive dual college credit or advanced placement also is offered.

Since 1996, the Bureau Valley Foundation has awarded more than $376,000 in grant money to faculty and staff. The drawdown is the primary fundraiser for the grant programs. New members are welcome.

To purchase a ticket, donate or learn information about the foundation, contact margaret_devenney@yahoo.com or 815-866-1146.