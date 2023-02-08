February 08, 2023
Bureau Valley High School announces Voice of Democracy award winners

Seniors Nicole Kerber, Izabel Wallace and Liana Ledergerber were awarded

By Shaw Local News Network
Winners of the Bureau Valley High School Voice of Democracy competition have been announced by the Wyanet VFW Post #6634. Winners include seniors Nicole Kerber in first place, Izabel Wallace in second place and Liana Ledergerber in third place.

The three winners will be awarded medals and prize money of $100, $75 and $50 respectfully.

The contest is sponsored locally by the Wyanet VFW Post #6634 and its Ladies Auxiliary. The voice of democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program.

Each year, nearly 80,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.

The contest is open to high school students from all over the United States who compete for scholarships by writing and recording a three to five minute essay on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was ‘Why is the Veteran important?’