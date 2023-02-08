Bureau Valley High School announces Voice of Democracy award winners

Winners of the Bureau Valley High School Voice of Democracy competition have been announced by the Wyanet VFW Post #6634. Winners include seniors Nicole Kerber in first place, Izabel Wallace in second place and Liana Ledergerber in third place.

The three winners will be awarded medals and prize money of $100, $75 and $50 respectfully.

The contest is sponsored locally by the Wyanet VFW Post #6634 and its Ladies Auxiliary. The voice of democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program.

Each year, nearly 80,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.

The contest is open to high school students from all over the United States who compete for scholarships by writing and recording a three to five minute essay on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was ‘Why is the Veteran important?’