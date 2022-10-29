October 29, 2022
Princeton High School to present ‘Clue: High School Edition’ on Nov. 11 and 13

Show is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie and classic Hasbro board game

The Princeton High School Drama Department, under the direction of Joan Simpson, will present “Clue: High School Edition” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the school’s Sally Skinner Auditorium.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth the butler (Angela Frost), Miss Scarlett (Jordan VandeVenter), Professor Plum (Brayden Schwartz), Mrs. White (Brennan “Bird” Roden), Mr. Green (Onne Adams), Mrs. Peacock (Emma Frost) and Col. Mustard (Mark Kirkpatrick) race to find the killer of Mr. Boddy (Kimmie Imsland) as the body count stacks up.