Bureau County Grand Jury: February 15, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on Feb. 10, 2023:
Cejuwon L. McFerrin Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was indicted for two Class X Felony offenses: one for of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and the other for methamphetamine trafficking. He is accused of possessing and bringing 900 or more grams of methamphetamine into the Illinois with the intent to deliver. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $500,000-10% to apply.
Osbaldo Gutierrez, 45, of Wilmington, California, was indicted for two Class X Felony offenses: one for of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine) and the other for controlled substance trafficking. He is accused of possessing and bringing 900 or more grams of cocaine into the Illinois with the intent to deliver. An agent from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $1.5 million-10% to apply.
Bryton J. Boddie, 19, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was indicted for two Class 4 Felony offenses of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He is accused of knowingly carrying and concealing on his person within a vehicle, a loaded handgun, at a time when he was not on his own land or abode, legal dwelling, or fixed place of business, or on the land or in the legal dwelling of another person as an invitee with that person’s permission and the defendant was a person younger than 21 years and in possession of the handgun, and the defendant was not engaged in lawful activities under the wildlife code or other exempted activities.
In addition, he knowingly carried concealed on his person within a vehicle a Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun bearing serial number MG643384, at a time when he was not on his own land or abode, legal dwelling, or fixed place of business, or on the land or in the legal dwelling of another person as an invitee with that person’s permission, and the handgun possessed was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense and the person possessing the handgun had not been issued a valid license under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act and had not been issued a currently valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department after posting bond in the amount of $7,500 -10% to apply.
Jorge Hernandez-Torres, 43, of Flint, Michigan, was indicted for the Class X Felony offense of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department after posting bond in the amount of $125,000 -10% to apply.
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg C. Sticka.
The indictments were returned before Judge James Andreoni. There were two suppressed cases. These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.