Princeton police decrease presence at house where man fled; he is not facing charges

Several police officers surrounded the perimeter of a house Thursday evening on North Main Street in Princeton where a man entered after fleeing authorities.

The 200 block of North Main Street was closed as police negotiated with the man. Police remained at the house early Friday, but the scene was clear by about 7 a.m. Friday.

At about 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Princeton Police attempted to serve a protective order in the 300 block of North Main Street when the man they were attempting to speak to ran into a residence and refused to speak to officers. Concerned about the well-being of the man, officers backed away from the residence and began speaking via phone in an effort to safely resolve the situation.

After hours of negotiation with the subject it was determined the police presence would be decreased. Police said they will continue to follow up with the event Friday.

At this point there are no charges related to this incident. Police did not release the man’s identity out of respect for his privacy.

The Illinois State Police Tactical Team responded to the scene, along with Bureau County Sheriff’s Office police.

Princeton Police officer Erik Sorenson and K-9 Gus walk to the back of the residence at 230 North Main Street on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Police have surrounded a Princeton house Thursday, June 9, 2022, where a suspect reportedly fled. (Kim Shute - kshute@shawmedia.com)



