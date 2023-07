A Princeton Veterans Picnic will be held from 11 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at City County Park located on Highway 26, about one mile north of Interstate 80 in Princeton.

The picnic is for all local Veterans and their families and will include a free lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their spouse and children and enjoy the day with other area Veterans.

Participants do not need to be a member of the American Legion, VFW or AmVets to attend.