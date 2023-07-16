July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
National Night Out blood drive to be held Aug. 1 in Princeton

Blood drive will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Zearing Park

As part of the 40th National Night Out celebration, a ImpactLife blood drive will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the ImpactLife donor bus which will be located at Zearing Park in Princeton.

Donors will receive a voucher with a choice of a donation to support local teachers or a gift card. Donations will be made through ImpactLife’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. To learn more visit bloodcenter.org/teach.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 800-747-5401 and use group code 3353.