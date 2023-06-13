La Salle shop relocates to Peru

Savvy Custom Tees recently relocated from downtown La Salle to 514 Fifth St., Peru.

At Savvy Custom Tees, customers can create custom apparel items from pre-made designs and also create their own vision on various T-shirts and sweatshirts.

It opened its first storefront in 2021. For more information, find Savvy Custom Tees on Facebook and Instagram.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.