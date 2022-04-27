Local schools participate in the Hennepin Canal State Park coloring contest

As part of the upcoming Hennepin Canal State Park Arbor Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April, 30, the group asked for local schools to enter submissions for a coloring contest.

This five-county wide contest received entries from Neponset Elementary and Princeton’s Douglas Elementary in Bureau County and also fielded responses from Putnam County Primary in Granville.

Dillion Elementary in Rock Falls, Bowlesburg Elementary in East Moline, Alwood Elementary in Alpha, Galva Elementary in Galva and the Sterling YMCA Aftercare in Sterling also participated.

Winners for the contest will be chosen the weekend of the festival by the HCSPF board and the local IDNR.

The selected pictures will be put on display in the Hennepin Canal Visitors Center in Sheffield for area residents to see. The winners will also be displayed on the HCSPF Facebook page following the event.

The festival will feature a tree planting ceremony, arborist career day, kids yoga, various activities and a picnic opportunity.

For more information visit www.hennepincanalstateparkfoundation.com or email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com







