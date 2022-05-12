St. Bede’s Anna Lopez qualifies for state in three events

St. Bede junior Anna Lopez said Wednesday’s Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional was the culmination of months of hard work.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure, everything I’ve been working toward (in the) offseason, indoor season, beginning of this season, it all builds up to this point, and you just want to make sure it’s worth it,” Lopez said.
It was definitely worth it for Lopez, who will make the trip to the IHSA State Meet in three events.
She won the triple jump (10.93 meters), took second in the long jump (4.99 meters) and then took third in the 100-meter dash but hit the state-qualifying mark of 12.95 right on the number.
Lopez credited the weather and the strong competition in her events with helping her advance.
“It’s definitely way easier to participate in jumping, long jump and triple jump, because of the heat,” Lopez said. “I’m more proud of triple jump. It was a PR. Running, I didn’t think I did too well, so I’m happy I hit it on time.
“Overall, I think it was a pretty good day because weather plays a big factor, and along with that the competition.”
The Amboy co-op’s Elly Jones and Lauren Althaus will join Lopez in Charleston as each qualified in multiple events as well.
Jones qualified for state in all four of her events.
She won the 100 hurdles (16.23 seconds), 300 hurdles (50.4 seconds) and long jump (5.06 meters) and she took third in the triple jump.
The top two in each event advance, as does anyone who meets the state-qualifying mark in that event; Jones surpassed that mark in the triple jump by leaping 10.47 meters.
Having so much success with such a full schedule is a point of pride for the Clipper, and her concerns about her last event of the day turned out to be unfounded. She finished the curve in the 300 hurdles in fourth place, but passed up everyone else down the home stretch to take the sectional crown.
“It’s really cool. It’s a good experience making it to state in all these events, especially since I’m so young. I’m only a sophomore, so I have two more years,” she said. “It’s really hard to focus on one event at a time. At long jump, I was thinking about the 300 hurdles, and that was on my mind all day because that’s the one I was most worried about.
“But it’s awesome to get to state. I just want to go down there and have fun, maybe get a few medals, and make everyone proud.”
Althaus won the 200 (26.61 seconds) and took second in the 400 (1:01.24).
The senior was pleased with her finishes because she wasn’t ready for her high school track career to be over just yet.
“I knew what I had to do because I knew it was going to be a close race, and I left it all on the track, gave it my all,” Althaus said. “I knew this was not going to be my last race because I want to leave it all on the big blue track. It was a very good experience. I knew I had to give it my all to get another week.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get where I’m at today. I’ve been doing this for the past eight years, so it’s a physical and mental game, for sure. … I’m ready to take on the challenge, and get down to Charleston and give them what I’ve got.”
Hall and Bureau Valley did not have any state qualifiers but had some near misses.
The Red Devils’ top finish came from Promise Giacometti, who placed third in the 200 (27.44 seconds) to just miss out on qualifying for state.
Bureau Valley got third-place finishes in the 4x100 (53.66 seconds) and 4x200 (1:56.16). Ashley Nordstrom added a fourth in the shot put (10.03 meters).