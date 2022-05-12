Princeton coach Pat Hodge returns from injury, sees many PRs at sectional

Less than a week after a fall at the Three Rivers Conference Meet and suffering injuries that required a hospital stay, Princeton girls track and field coach Pat Hodge attended the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional wearing a neck brace.
Although no Tigresses qualified for state, Hodge liked what he saw from his squad as PHS turned in many personal and season best performances.
“I was most definitely pleased with our performances,” Hodge said. “I felt good enough today to go to the meet a little later than the team after my recent injury and I felt even better when we started popping off some personal bests — on the track especially.”
Hodge started the day sitting in the stands in the shade near the press box but eventually made his way down near the finish line where he saw Miyah Fox come closest to a state berth for the Tigresses.
She placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.87 seconds, just 0.04 seconds shy of the qualifying time.
Princeton’s 4x200 relay of Kelsea Klingenberg, Sophia Oester, Scarlet Fulton and Fox ran a season best 1:53.47 to place fourth.
The Tigresses also recorded season bests in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Jenna Loftus, Oester, Devin Dever and Lexi Bohms ran a 4:26.71 to place fifth in the 4x400, while Dever, Paige Jesse, Bohms and Loftus recorded a 10:39.94 to take sixth in the 4x800.
“(The running events) started great with the 4x800 running a season best by 32 seconds,” Hodge said. “Our freshmen, Devin and Paige, ran a combined 14 seconds faster themselves leading off the event and then our veterans, Lexi and Jenna, held on nicely for the medal.
“It was a day that I was hoping to get some relay season bests and we did that nicely again in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays where we exceeded our seeds by three or four places. Devin had a fantastic day with a 2:33 in the 4x800, 2:37 in the open 800 and a 1:05 in the 4x400. Jenna also had a 1:05 leading off the 4x400 and a 2:38 in the 4x800.”
The Tigresses also brought home medals in the triple jump, 800 and 1,600.
Ashlyn Weber placed fifth in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 32 feet, 5 ¾ inches, more than a foot better than her previous best.
Dever took fifth in the 800 in a personal best 2:37.32, while Jesse ran a personal best 6:06.4 to finish sixth in the 1,600.
Hodge said he appreciates all the help he received from PHS athletic director Jeff Ohlson and fellow PHS coaches.
“It was an exciting day for me and I think one for the girls, too,” Hodge said. “I just have to thank my assistant coach Phoenix Smallwood, the boys coaches, Dan Foes and Rob Jensen, and my former assistant Andy Puck for stepping in for me when I was in the hospital and knowing I had to take it easy today. They got the girls through two or three practices that I missed, got the girls to the meet today and provided them with the care and encouragement that I couldn’t give in my absence. It was a real team effort
“Also thanks to Jeff Ohlson, our athletic director, for taking me to the hospital after my injury, checking up on me on a daily basis and giving me a ride to the sectional.”