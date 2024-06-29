BCR Male Athletes of the Year Honor Roll, 2024

Bureau Valley's Adam Weidner was the 2011-12 BCR Male Athlete of the Year (Philip Marruffo)

Here’s a look at the BCR Male Athletes of the Year dating back to 1994-95:

2023-24 — Noah LaPorte, Princeton

2022-23 — Mac Resetich, Hall

2021-22 — Teegan Davis, Princeton

2020-21 — Jamie Reinhardt, Princeton

2019-20 — Wyatt Davis, Princeton

2018-19 — Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley

2017-18 — Brant Vanaman, Hall

2016-17 — Colby Robbins, Princeton

2015-16 — John Barnes, St. Bede

2014-15 — Parker Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley

2013-14 — Taggart Venegas, Hall

2012-13 — Brett Fanning, Hall

2011-12 — Adam Weidner, Bureau Valley

2010-11 — Michael Murray, Princeton; Alec Schwab, St. Bede

2009-10 — Scott Roseberg, Brik Wedekind, Princeton

2008-09 — Matt McClure, Princeton

2007-08 — Jordan Petersen, Hall

2006-07 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley

2005-06 — Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley

2004-05 — Preston Jones, Bureau Valley

2003-04 — Nick Larsen, Hall

2002-03 — Chaise Thomas, Hall

2001-02 — Jason Bill, Phil Endress, Bureau Valley

2000-01 — J.A. Happ, St. Bede

1999-00 — Billy Terry, St. Bede

1998-99 — D.J. Glynn, Hall

1997-98 — Nathan Norman, Princeton; Shawn Jeppson, Hall

1996-97 — Eric Bryant, Hall; Luke Davis, Bureau Valley

1995-96 — Luke Dobrich, DePue

1994-95 — Mike Shipley, Bradford