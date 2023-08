Tours will be available for Princeton High School’s new indoor baseball and softball training facility on Saturday, Sept. 9 during the Homestead Festival weekend.

The facility located at Prather Field at 200 S. 5th St, called the “Tiger Pen” will be open to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. Young ballplayers can meet PHS varsity baseball players, hit in the batting cage and throw off the pitcher’s mound.