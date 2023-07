Malden Methodist rode the pitching of Justin Smith to a 11-1 win over United Methodist Friday night in Princeton Fastpitch Church League tournament action.

The first game saw St Matthew’s edge Princeton Bible/Bunker Hill, 7-5.

St. Matthew’s and UMC will meet at 7 p.m. Monday with the winner to face Malden Methdist in Thursday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m.

St. Matthew’s is the defending champion.