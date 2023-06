LAMOILLE - Coach Chance Blumhorst said they had a “great week of camp” for the LaMoille Lions Basketball Camp.

“We got better at skill and team work, but most importantly, we had playing a game we love,” Blumhorst said.

The Lions coach thanked his high school players “to make it as fun as they did” for the campers.

LaMoille Lions Basketball Camp (Photo provided)