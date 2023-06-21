June 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

2023 All-BCR Softball Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Ella Hermes smiles with teammate Reagan Stoudt after scoring against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes smiles with teammate Reagan Stoudt after scoring against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. They head up the 2023 All-BCR Softball Team. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM
Addie Bontz (St. Bede)
Senior • Outfield

A fixture in the Bruins lineup at the top of the order and centerfielder. Bontz led the Bruins with 12 stolen bases, batting .313 with 30 runs scored, 16 RBIs, three home runs and four doubles. She received unanimous First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

St. Bede's Addison Bontz makes a catch in center field in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

St. Bede's Addison Bontz (Scott Anderson)

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede)
Freshman • Infield

Speed kills and the Bruins cub proved it. Bosnich gave the Bruins an added dimension on the bases and bunts with her speed that netted her three State track medals. Her bunt led to a three-base error to break open the State semifinals and she added a key triple in the title game. Bosnich batted .449 with 21 runs scored, two homers and 11 stolen bases.

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich gets a hit against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich gets a hit against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Maddy Dalton (St. Bede)
Junior • First base

The junior first baseman was a steady force in the Bruins’ lineup, batting .349 with 26 RBIs and two home runs. Injuring her shoulder while swinging the bat in the sectional championship, Dalton remained a fixture at first base the remainder of the postseason trail. She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

St. Bede's Maddy Dalton makes. a catch at first base in the Class 3A Sectional championship game on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

St. Bede's Maddy Dalton makes. a catch at first base in the Class 3A Sectional championship game on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Ella Hermes (St. Bede)
Junior • Pitcher/SS

The BCR Player of the Year led the State champs in the circle with a 11-1 record and 1.46 ERA, striking out 149 in 101 innings. At the plate, Hermes batted .413 with 26 RBIs, three triples, one homer and a team-high 12 doubles and 14 steals. She was named First Team All-State and Three Rivers East All-Conference.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes reacts whlle rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run against Biggsville in the Class 3A Sectional championship game on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes reacts whlle rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run against Biggsville in the Class 3A Sectional championship game on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Isa Ibarra (Princeton)
Senior • Outfielder

After missing her junior year with a knee injury, Ibarra returned to form with a splendid senior season. The senior outfielder led the Tigresses at the plate, batting .468 (36-78), 31 RBIs and 12 doubles. The only senior on the team, PHS coach Jhavon Hayes joked this was “Isa’s team.” Ibarra was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Princeton senior Isa Ibarra is back in the swing for the Tigresses after missing her junior year with a knee injury.

Princeton senior Isa Ibarra (Mike Vaughn)

Lesleigh Maynard (BV)
Sophomore • Short stop

The sophomore slap-hitter was the top area hitter, carrying a .576 average (49-85) with an area-best 41 runs scored and 18 steals. She also had 14 RBIs, seven doubles, one homer and a triple. She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Bureau Valley's Lesleigh Maynard lays down a bunt against St. Bede on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

Bureau Valley's Lesleigh Maynard lays down a bunt against St. Bede on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Bella Pinter (St. Bede)
Junior • Catcher

The junior catcher provided energy on the field and on the bench for the Bruins and softball savvy, “really knows the game,” coach Shawn Sons said. She batted .309 with 21 RBIs, nine doubles and two home runs. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

St. Bede catcher Bella Pinter reacts after tagging out Illini Bluffs player Anna Tibbs at the plate in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

St. Bede catcher Bella Pinter reacts after tagging out Illini Bluffs player Anna Tibbs at the plate in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Madison Smith (BV)
Sophomore • Pitcher/IF

Another of the Storm’s super sophomores, Smith batted .484 with an area-best 43 RBIs and 14 doubles. She led the Storm with three home runs and added 10 steals and two triples. In the circle, she posted a 3.72 ERA, topping the area with 157 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. Smith was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Bureau Valley pitcher Madison Smith delivers a pitch in Wednesday's regional softball game at Princeton.

Bureau Valley pitcher Madison Smith delivers a pitch in Wednesday's regional softball game at Princeton. (Mike vaughn)

Reagan Stoudt (St. Bede)
Junior • Pitcher/3B

The BCR Player of the Year swung a big bat, leading the Bruins with a .505 average, six homers, 36 RBIs, four triples plus nine steals. In the circle, Stoudt spun a 2.70 ERA with 10-2 record and 138 strikeouts. She was named First Team All-State and unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference.

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt gets a hit against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt gets a hit against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Madelyn Torrance (St. Bede)
Senior • Second base

The senior proved to be clutch in the postseason, delivering the game-winning hit in the State championship game and another clutch hit in the supersectional victory. For the year, she batted .388 with 18 RBIs, five doubles and a home run. She received Three Rivers East All-Conference Honorable Mention.

St. Bede's Madelyn Torrence reacts after hitting a home run against Kewanee/Wethersfield in the Class 1A Regional final game on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Annawan.

St. Bede's Madelyn Torrance reacts after hitting a home run against Kewanee/Wethersfield in the Class 1A Regional final game on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Annawan. (Scott Anderson)

SECOND TEAM

Izzy Gibson (Princeton)
Freshman • Catcher

The Tigresses rookie receiver batted .338 with a team-high four homers along with 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored as one of PHS’ kiddie core.

Kelsea Klingenberg (Princeton)
Sophomore • IF

The sophomore slapped her way to a .406 average with 19 runs, 12 RBIs, 12 steals, six doubles and an inside the park home run. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Liana Ledergerber (BV)
Senior • OF

The senior outfielder batted .352 with 18 RBIs and seven doubles. She received Honorable Mention Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Hope Whightsil (Hall)
Senior • C/IF

The Hall senior batted .326 with nine RBIs fr a young Devils team. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference as an infielder.

Emma Slingsby (St. Bede)
Freshman • Outfield

Another freshmen with speed, the slap-hitter batted .338 with 28 runs, 11 RBIs, 12 steals, four doubles and two home runs. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

HONORABLE MENTION

BV - McKinley Canady (So., OF), Landry Hitzler (So., IF), Carly Reglin (So., P/IF) Emily Wright (Fr., C)

Hall - Charlie Pellegrini (Fr., P/IF)

Princeton - Makayla Hecht (Fr., SS), Sylvie Rutledge (Fr., P/IF)

St. Bede - Ava Balestri (Fr., U), Tessa Dugosh (Jr., OF), Abby Michels (Sr., U)