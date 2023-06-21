2023 All-BCR Softball Team

FIRST TEAM
Addie Bontz (St. Bede)
Senior • Outfield
A fixture in the Bruins lineup at the top of the order and centerfielder. Bontz led the Bruins with 12 stolen bases, batting .313 with 30 runs scored, 16 RBIs, three home runs and four doubles. She received unanimous First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.
Lily Bosnich (St. Bede)
Freshman • Infield
Speed kills and the Bruins cub proved it. Bosnich gave the Bruins an added dimension on the bases and bunts with her speed that netted her three State track medals. Her bunt led to a three-base error to break open the State semifinals and she added a key triple in the title game. Bosnich batted .449 with 21 runs scored, two homers and 11 stolen bases.
Maddy Dalton (St. Bede)
Junior • First base
The junior first baseman was a steady force in the Bruins’ lineup, batting .349 with 26 RBIs and two home runs. Injuring her shoulder while swinging the bat in the sectional championship, Dalton remained a fixture at first base the remainder of the postseason trail. She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.
Ella Hermes (St. Bede)
Junior • Pitcher/SS
The BCR Player of the Year led the State champs in the circle with a 11-1 record and 1.46 ERA, striking out 149 in 101 innings. At the plate, Hermes batted .413 with 26 RBIs, three triples, one homer and a team-high 12 doubles and 14 steals. She was named First Team All-State and Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Isa Ibarra (Princeton)
Senior • Outfielder
After missing her junior year with a knee injury, Ibarra returned to form with a splendid senior season. The senior outfielder led the Tigresses at the plate, batting .468 (36-78), 31 RBIs and 12 doubles. The only senior on the team, PHS coach Jhavon Hayes joked this was “Isa’s team.” Ibarra was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Lesleigh Maynard (BV)
Sophomore • Short stop
The sophomore slap-hitter was the top area hitter, carrying a .576 average (49-85) with an area-best 41 runs scored and 18 steals. She also had 14 RBIs, seven doubles, one homer and a triple. She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Bella Pinter (St. Bede)
Junior • Catcher
The junior catcher provided energy on the field and on the bench for the Bruins and softball savvy, “really knows the game,” coach Shawn Sons said. She batted .309 with 21 RBIs, nine doubles and two home runs. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Madison Smith (BV)
Sophomore • Pitcher/IF
Another of the Storm’s super sophomores, Smith batted .484 with an area-best 43 RBIs and 14 doubles. She led the Storm with three home runs and added 10 steals and two triples. In the circle, she posted a 3.72 ERA, topping the area with 157 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. Smith was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Reagan Stoudt (St. Bede)
Junior • Pitcher/3B
The BCR Player of the Year swung a big bat, leading the Bruins with a .505 average, six homers, 36 RBIs, four triples plus nine steals. In the circle, Stoudt spun a 2.70 ERA with 10-2 record and 138 strikeouts. She was named First Team All-State and unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Madelyn Torrance (St. Bede)
Senior • Second base
The senior proved to be clutch in the postseason, delivering the game-winning hit in the State championship game and another clutch hit in the supersectional victory. For the year, she batted .388 with 18 RBIs, five doubles and a home run. She received Three Rivers East All-Conference Honorable Mention.
SECOND TEAM
Izzy Gibson (Princeton)
Freshman • Catcher
The Tigresses rookie receiver batted .338 with a team-high four homers along with 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored as one of PHS’ kiddie core.
Kelsea Klingenberg (Princeton)
Sophomore • IF
The sophomore slapped her way to a .406 average with 19 runs, 12 RBIs, 12 steals, six doubles and an inside the park home run. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Liana Ledergerber (BV)
Senior • OF
The senior outfielder batted .352 with 18 RBIs and seven doubles. She received Honorable Mention Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.
Hope Whightsil (Hall)
Senior • C/IF
The Hall senior batted .326 with nine RBIs fr a young Devils team. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference as an infielder.
Emma Slingsby (St. Bede)
Freshman • Outfield
Another freshmen with speed, the slap-hitter batted .338 with 28 runs, 11 RBIs, 12 steals, four doubles and two home runs. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
BV - McKinley Canady (So., OF), Landry Hitzler (So., IF), Carly Reglin (So., P/IF) Emily Wright (Fr., C)
Hall - Charlie Pellegrini (Fr., P/IF)
Princeton - Makayla Hecht (Fr., SS), Sylvie Rutledge (Fr., P/IF)
St. Bede - Ava Balestri (Fr., U), Tessa Dugosh (Jr., OF), Abby Michels (Sr., U)