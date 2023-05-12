Boys Track & Field: Three Rivers Meet coming to Princeton

The Three Rivers Conference Boys Track & Field Meet will run at Princeton today.
Field events start at 4 p.m. at Bryant Field with running events to start at Rathje Track at 4:30 p.m.
The Tigers will be joined by Bureau County rivals Bureau Valley, Hall and St. Bede, which competes for the final time before leaving the conference.
Other participating schools are E-P, Kewanee, Mendota, Monmouth-Roseville, Morrison, Newman, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge and Sherrard.
Top local competers are:
Shot Put - Payne Miller (P/Jr.) 56-5 1/2, Bennett Williams (P/Jr.) 51-10 1/2
Discus - Bennett Williams (P/Jr.) 166-8, Ian Morris (P/So.) 155-5
High Jump - Grady Thompson (P/Sr.) 5-9, CJ Hickey (P/Sr.) 5-7 3/4, Justin Moon (BV/So.) 5-6
Pole Vault - Thomas Makransky (SB/Sr.) 10-0, Andrew Peacock (P/Sr.) 9-6, Dylan Macklin (BV/Sr.) 9-0
Long Jump - Grady Thompson (P/Sr.) 18-10, CJ Hickey (P/Sr.) 18-1 1/2, Andrew Roth (BV/Fr) 17-1
Triple Jump - Justin Moon (BV) 37-9, Landon Hulsing (BV/So.) 36-6, Andrew Peacock (P/Sr.) 36-1 3/4
100 dash - Brady Hartz (BV) 11.81, Caleb Bickett (H/Jr.) 11.92, CJ Hickey (P/Sr.) 12.02
200 dash - Caleb Bickett (H/Jr.) 24.31, Brady Hartz (BV/Fr.) 24.46, Grady Thompson (P/Sr.) 25.03
400 dash - Elijah House (BV/Sr.) 51.4, Greyson Marincic (SB/So.) 54.46, Grady Thompson (P/Sr.) 54.54
800 run - Elijah House (BV/Sr.) 1:57.0, Adrian Gallardo (BV/Fr.) 2:09.19, 2:11.8, Ben Roth (BV/Sr.) 2:13
1600 run - Elijah House (BV/Sr.) 4:41.2, Ben Roth (BV/Sr.) 4:47.15, Maddox Moore (BV/Fr.) 5:20.1
3200 run - Ben Roth (BV/Sr.) 11:11.0, Augustus Swanson (P/Fr.) 11:23.18, Maddox Moore (BV/Fr.) 11:44.83
100 hurdles - Brock Shane (BV/Jr.) 46.6, Andrew Roth (BV/Fr.) 46.8, Dylan Macklin (BV/Sr.) 46.9
300 hurdles - Brock Shane (BV/Jr.) 46.6, Greyson Marincic (SB/So.) 45.76, Andrew Roth (BV/Fr.) 46.8
4x100 - Princeton (Green, Thompson, Hickey, Wallace) 47.16, BV (Larkin, Moon, Levi, Hartz) 47.4, SBA (Raffity, Marcincic, Hunter, Makranksy) 48.79
4x200 - BV (Larkin, P Walowski, Spencer, Hartz) 1:39.8, Princeton (Green, Gleason, Hickey, Wallace) 1:41.32
4x400 - BV (Macklin, B. Roth, Gallardo, House) 3:38.92, Princeton (Burden, Peacock, Ossola, Thompson) 3:50.03, SBA (Pineda, Hahn, Marcincic, Raffity) 3:58.11
4x800 - BV (Gallardo, B. Roth, Moore, House) 8:36.63, Princeton (Yepsen, Burden, Glass, Ossola) 9:31.3