Bureau Valley baseball preview: Storm to build off last year’s success

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley baseball team stormed out of the gates a year ago, winning their first five games of the season on the way to a 14-11 finish, falling in the regional championship to Erie-Prophetstown.
While the Storm graduated seven contributing seniors last year, they bring back enough experience and leadership to build off last season’s success and take it a few steps farther this year.
“We’ve still got a lot of seniors and talent on the team,” senior catcher Sam Wright said. “We graduated quite a few players last year but the kids we’ve got filling in their roles have shown a lot of potential to be great fits. I’m really looking forward to this season and hoping we can do even better than last year.”
Storm coach Ryan Schisler said the team’s experience should pay off.
“We’ve got a senior heavy group that has been around the program for a while. Their understanding of the game and overall ability is among the best we’ve had in this program in a very long time,” he said. “They have been pretty locked in throughout our early season work and I think they will be an exciting group to watch this spring.”
The Storm could go as far as their two Sams take them.
Senior right-hander Sam Rouse shined on the mound last year, posting an 8-1 record with a 1.84 ERA and 64 strikeouts. He also batted .318 with 13 RBIs.
His battery mate, Wright, batted .402 with 10 doubles, a home run and 24 RBIs for the Storm last year.
Both all-conference players recently signed to play for Coe College next year.
“I think as two all-conference guys, this year we will look to Wright and Rouse to lead us in many ways, but I’m not sleeping on our other seniors either as there has been some great leadership from the group as a whole,” Schisler said.
“We had great contributions from Ethan Freeman (IF) and Seth Spratt (P) at the varsity level last year and they have come in with a sense of confidence and focus that I think has them set up for a successful season.”
Other returners are seniors Brik Rediger, Cooper Balensiefen, and Ayize Martin, who saw limited action last year behind a deep squad of seniors, but are ready to take their turn.
“They’ve been here before, they know our systems, and they have transitioned into bigger roles pretty seamlessly,” Schisler said.
Senior Isaac Attig (OF) is returning from a shoulder injury that kept him out of baseball all of last year.
The Storm squad is rounded out by senior Riley Cole (OF), juniors Corban Chhim (OF), Blake Helms (OF) and Tyler Birkey (OF/P), sophomores Bryce Helms (OF/P) and Elijah Endress (IF/P) and freshman Logan Philhower (IF/P).
“We have a handful of juniors and a few underclassmen that are fighting for playing time that I think can be big contributors for us, as well, both in the lineup and on the mound,” Schisler said. “It will definitely be a mature group, and I think if we go out and compete to a level at which we are capable it will be a pretty positive year.”
The Storm are scheduled to start the season at home Wednesday vs. Princeville.