Girls basketball: Monmouth-Roseville falls in sectional semifinals

The Monmouth-Roseville girls basketball team, which knocked out Princeton last week, saw its season draw to a close in the Class 2A Rockridge Sectional semifinals Tuesday night.

The Titans fell to Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 64-50, in Tuesday’s sectional semifinals.

Freshman Dalia DeJesus led Dee-Mack (29-5) with 27 points.

Mon-Rose, which set a school record for wins with a 26-7 record, defeated Princeton, 65-53, in Friday’s regional championship at Bureau Valley.

Dee-Mack (29-5) will play the winner of Tuesday’s second semifinal between (1) Sherrard (22-6) and (3) Eureka (24-8) in Thursday’s sectional finals at 7 p.m.

AT COAL CITY

(1) Fieldcrest 56, (2) Kankakee McNamara 33: The Knights advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season, cruising over past McNamara in Tuesday’s Class 2A sectional semifinals at Coal City.

The Knights advance to Thursday’s sectional finals to face the winner between Tuesday’s sectional semifinal between (1) St. Joseph-Ogden (16-15) and (2) Peotone (30-1).