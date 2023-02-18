Senior Spotlight>Cooper Balensiefen (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Cooper Balensiefen.

School: Bureau Valley.

Date/place of birth: February 8, 2005/Spring Valley.

Hometown: Buda.

Family: Rob Balensiefen (Father), Cassidy Burwell (Mom), Tonia Balensiefen (Step-Mom), Carter and Ryanne Balensiefen (Brother and Sister), Mason and Matt Baele (Step-Brothers).

Sports/activities: Basketball, Golf, Baseball, and FCA.

Nickname: Coop.

Favorite sport and why: Basketball, It has always given me something to do in my free time and there’s not a better feeling than putting the ball through the hoop.

Favorite food and where to get it: Wings from Wing Stop.

Likes: Coffee, sports, going out to eat.

Dislikes: Olives.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My father. Ever since I was young he has pushed me to go out and at least try a couple sports like soccer, basketball, and baseball. Once I got into these he pushed me to do my best and would let me know when I wasn’t.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: Probably my sister. She’s gone through a lot and still found a way to get good grades and get into her dream schools.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Olivia Dunne.

Name three historical figures you’d like to meet and why: Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Bill Russell, because they are some of the biggest basketball influencers and greats of their time.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Bed.

The last song I listened to: “Life Goes On” - Lil Baby.

People would be surprised to know: I’m a cook at Red’s in Sheffield.

I stay home to watch: The NBA.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Go get food with the team.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Blake Erickson. He always makes everyone laugh with his impressions.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I always was super competitive no matter the task.

Most embarrassing moment: Air balling my first shot on varsity.

Most unforgettable moment: Last year’s senior night vs St. Bede or the game-winner against Kewannee this year.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Hitting a game winner on senior night.

What I would like to do in life: Major in Computer Science or Marketing and move to a warmer state.

Three words that best describe myself: Caring, Dedicated, Competitive.