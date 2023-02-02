Boys basketball: Princeton Christian Academy comes to support its soaring Eagle

Before he could run with the Tigers, Grady Thompson flew with the Eagles.
With its alum on the threshold of breaking the boys school record of the legendary Joe Ruklick at Princeton High School Tuesday night, staff, friends and students of Princeton Christian Academy came out in full force in a sea of red at Prouty Gym to show their support for one of their own.
Thompson attended school at PCA and played basketball for the Eagles basketball team, along with teammate Christian Rosario, before entering PHS.
“That was cool. I went there second through eighth grade. That really means a lot to me that they showed their support for me like that,” he said.
Thompson joked that one of his team members was asking what all the people wearing red was all about.
At PCA, Thompson was also a teammate of St. Bede graduate, Paul Hart, who became the all-time leading scorer at St. Bede Academy, and Isaiah Hart, a St. Bede junior, who is the Bruins leading scorer this year.