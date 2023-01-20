Bowling: JT Dant claims 2023 Princeton Masters crown

JT Dant had won five Princeton Masters Bowling championships.
To win his sixth, Dant knew he was going to have to try to cool off a red-hot bowler.
Dant rolled to the No. 1 position for the step-ladder finals with a 6,133 series and 122.33 Peterson Points. Former champion Randy Dalrymple came in second (121.44), defending champion AJ Egan was third (120.14), Chris Stier was fourth (117.05) and Mike McClure was fifth (113.28).
In the step-ladder finals, McClure climbed his way all the way to the championship match, defeating Stier (246-219), Egan (233-217) and Dalrymple (248-202) before running out of steam against Dant, who won the crown by a 255-153 final.
“Mike told me the beginning of Sunday that he was just there to have fun bowling the last day and he left his ladder at home so no need to worry about him,” Dant said. “I’ve been friends with this man for many years and we have been doubles partners for many national events. I know what he is capable of so I knew I needed my ‘A’ game.
“Luckily, I had a great line for the last game. However, I could tell Mike was running on fumes.”
Dant, who is the owner of Pin Splitter Lanes, has also won Masters titles in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019.
“I have to say this is the toughest top 24 bowlers that we have had for while,” Dant said. “I had a great time with all the guys, saw lots of really good scores and most importantly the lanes and alley ran smooth for the tournament. I had a lot of background help from my bowling family that I can’t express how grateful I am for all the help.”
Notes: Drew Carpenter, who placed 10th, rolled the only 300 of the tournament. ... Justin Rutledge won the Mike Young Sportsmanship Award. ... Dant is second in career Masters victories. Chuck Putts is the all-time leader with 10 titles from 1977-90 with a string of six straight from 1977-82. ... The Women’s Masters gets underway this weekend. Katie Gerrard, a rookie from of Kewanee, won last year’s tournament. Dant said there will more new bowlers in this year’s field.