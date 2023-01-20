January 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Little Ten Conference girls basketball tournament update, Thursday, Jan. 19

By Kevin Hieronymus
Little Ten Conference logo

An update of the Little Ten Conference Girls Basketball Tournament at Hinckley:

Saturday scores

#8 DePue 24, #9 IMSA 23

#7 Indian Creek 48, #10 LaMoille 15

Monday

#1 Newark 60, #8 DePue 12

#4 Somonauk-Leland 48, #5 Earlville 29

Tuesday

Game 5 - #2 Serena def. #7 Indian Creek by forfeit

Game 6 - #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 49, #6 Hiawatha 27

Thursday

#5 Earlville 50, #8 DePue 22

#7 Indian Creek 30, #6 Hiawatha 27

#1 Newark 31, #4 Somonauk-Leland 25

#2 Serena 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 26

Friday’s finals

Consolation - #5 Earlville vs. #7 Indian Creek, 5 p.m.

Third place - #3 Hinckley-Big Rock vs. #4 Somonauk-Leland, 6:30 p.m.

Championship - #1 Newark vs. #2 Serena, 8 p.m.