BCR Little Ten Conference girls basketball tournament update, Thursday, Jan. 19

An update of the Little Ten Conference Girls Basketball Tournament at Hinckley:
Saturday scores
#8 DePue 24, #9 IMSA 23
#7 Indian Creek 48, #10 LaMoille 15
Monday
#1 Newark 60, #8 DePue 12
#4 Somonauk-Leland 48, #5 Earlville 29
Tuesday
Game 5 - #2 Serena def. #7 Indian Creek by forfeit
Game 6 - #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 49, #6 Hiawatha 27
Thursday
#5 Earlville 50, #8 DePue 22
#7 Indian Creek 30, #6 Hiawatha 27
#1 Newark 31, #4 Somonauk-Leland 25
#2 Serena 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 26
Friday’s finals
Consolation - #5 Earlville vs. #7 Indian Creek, 5 p.m.
Third place - #3 Hinckley-Big Rock vs. #4 Somonauk-Leland, 6:30 p.m.
Championship - #1 Newark vs. #2 Serena, 8 p.m.