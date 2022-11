The Princeton boys and girls basketball teams each have started the season with tournament championships and 4-0 starts.

The boys won the Ottawa Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday and the girls won their own recent Holiday Tournament.

Princeton swept its pool and then beat Pontiac, 73-47, for the title of the Dean Riley Shootin’ The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tigresses defeated E-P to win its recent Holiday Tournament. It was Princeton's first title of its own tournament since 2011. (Mike Vaughn)

The Tigers celebrate their 73-47 win over Pontiac for the title of the Dean Riley Shootin’ The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa Saturday.