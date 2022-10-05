BCR roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 4: Lexi Bohms, Tigresses place second at E-P Invite

Princeton senior Lexi Bohms ran a 20:12.94 to place second in Tuesday’s Erie-Prophetstown Invitational cross country meet at Lake Country Club.
Teammate Kiana Brokaw finished eighth in 23:05.88 as the Tigresses (55) finished second behind E-P (38), equally their best finish in this meet. Avery Waca (24th, 24:57.09) also placed in the top 25 for Princeton. Also for PHS, Claire Grey was 31st (26:07) and Ella Grey was 34th (28:20).
Jaelyn Weber (23:59.31), Macy Zeglis (24:04.06) and Sierah Shaver (24:05.24) finished 17-19 for St. Bede.
The Bureau Valley boys finished fourth, led by Elijah House (5th, 16:47), Benjamin Roth (16th, 17:36.62) and Adrian Gallardo (25th, 18:30.22). Rounding out the top five for BV were Rhiley Pinter (42nd, 20:13.15) and Owen Larkin (43rd,20:13.46); both recording personal-record times.
Also running for Bureau Valley were Maddox Moore (45th, 20:26.69), Landon Hulsing (46th, 20:27.21), Payton Walowski (47th, 20:33.41), Andrew Roth (63rd, 22:28.25) and Nathan Siri (72nd, 24:08.97).
Riverdale (25) took first followed by Erie-Prophetstown (55), Newman (59) and BV (98).
Augustus Swanson had Princeton’s best freshman finish in nine years in the meet, placing 22nd in 18:20.31.
Race winners were Tommy Murray of Riverdale (15:12) and Olivia Thomsen of Orion (19:21).
VOLLEYBALL
Kewanee def. St. Bede 25-23, 14-25, 25-19: The Bruins lost on the road Tuesday night.
The Bruins were led by Emily Robbins (18 digs, 6 kills), Ella Hermes (10 digs, 4 aces) and Reagan Stoudt (8 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces).
GIRLS TENNIS
Newman 3, St. Bede 2: Morgan Nawa won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for St. Bede, while Alyssa Shirz and Ella Englehaupt claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles.