Senior Spotlight for Jillian Hulsing (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Jillian Hulsing.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Date/place of birth: Feb. 3, 2005/Clinton, Iowa.

Hometown: Walnut.

Family: Dean (Dad), Amanda (mom), Landon and Dawson (brothers)

Sports/activities: Golf, Track, FCA, NHS.

Nickname(s): Jill.

Favorite sport and why: Track - I just love the feeling after I get a PR or feel like I ran my best. I love the people in track and the whole aspect of track.

Favorite food and where to get it: Chicken Burrito Bowl from Chipolte.

Likes: Music, dancing, writing, spending time with family and friends.

Dislikes: Splintered wood, obnoxious people.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: I think my coaches in general, just push me to keep trying my best.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: I would say my dad, because he’s given me lots of advice over the years. He has pushed me to keep working hard as well.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Michael B Jordan.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Abraham Lincoln - I’d like to just see him in person, because I think it would be an awesome experience. Albert Einstein - It would be interesting to see how he thought, and cool to ask him some complex questions. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - It would be crazy to see some of his first pieces and hear him play in person.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Music.

The last song I listened to: “Stick Season,” Noah Hahan.

People would be surprised to know: I have around 25 first cousins.

I stay home to watch: “The Office.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Pray.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why: My Aunt; her laughter is contagious.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: She was caring towards other people.

Most embarrassing moment: I was on a swing, and the chain broke from underneath me.

Most unforgettable moment: In Track, I won a jump-off and made it to state for high jump.

What I would like to do in life: I’d like to either do something in the medical field, or maybe become a teacher someday.

Three words that best describe myself: Kind, Funny, Caring.