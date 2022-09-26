September 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Senior Spotlight for Jillian Hulsing (Bureau Valley High School)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Jillian Hulsing

Name: Jillian Hulsing.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Date/place of birth: Feb. 3, 2005/Clinton, Iowa.

Hometown: Walnut.

Family: Dean (Dad), Amanda (mom), Landon and Dawson (brothers)

Sports/activities: Golf, Track, FCA, NHS.

Nickname(s): Jill.

Favorite sport and why: Track - I just love the feeling after I get a PR or feel like I ran my best. I love the people in track and the whole aspect of track.

Favorite food and where to get it: Chicken Burrito Bowl from Chipolte.

Likes: Music, dancing, writing, spending time with family and friends.

Dislikes: Splintered wood, obnoxious people.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: I think my coaches in general, just push me to keep trying my best.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: I would say my dad, because he’s given me lots of advice over the years. He has pushed me to keep working hard as well.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Michael B Jordan.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Abraham Lincoln - I’d like to just see him in person, because I think it would be an awesome experience. Albert Einstein - It would be interesting to see how he thought, and cool to ask him some complex questions. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - It would be crazy to see some of his first pieces and hear him play in person.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Music.

The last song I listened to: “Stick Season,” Noah Hahan.

People would be surprised to know: I have around 25 first cousins.

I stay home to watch: “The Office.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Pray.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why: My Aunt; her laughter is contagious.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: She was caring towards other people.

Most embarrassing moment: I was on a swing, and the chain broke from underneath me.

Most unforgettable moment: In Track, I won a jump-off and made it to state for high jump.

What I would like to do in life: I’d like to either do something in the medical field, or maybe become a teacher someday.

Three words that best describe myself: Kind, Funny, Caring.