Senior Spotlight for Jillian Hulsing (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Jillian Hulsing.
School: Bureau Valley High School.
Date/place of birth: Feb. 3, 2005/Clinton, Iowa.
Hometown: Walnut.
Family: Dean (Dad), Amanda (mom), Landon and Dawson (brothers)
Sports/activities: Golf, Track, FCA, NHS.
Nickname(s): Jill.
Favorite sport and why: Track - I just love the feeling after I get a PR or feel like I ran my best. I love the people in track and the whole aspect of track.
Favorite food and where to get it: Chicken Burrito Bowl from Chipolte.
Likes: Music, dancing, writing, spending time with family and friends.
Dislikes: Splintered wood, obnoxious people.
Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: I think my coaches in general, just push me to keep trying my best.
Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: I would say my dad, because he’s given me lots of advice over the years. He has pushed me to keep working hard as well.
Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Michael B Jordan.
Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Abraham Lincoln - I’d like to just see him in person, because I think it would be an awesome experience. Albert Einstein - It would be interesting to see how he thought, and cool to ask him some complex questions. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - It would be crazy to see some of his first pieces and hear him play in person.
If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Music.
The last song I listened to: “Stick Season,” Noah Hahan.
People would be surprised to know: I have around 25 first cousins.
I stay home to watch: “The Office.”
When I need luck for a big game, I: Pray.
The funniest person I’ve ever met and why: My Aunt; her laughter is contagious.
What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: She was caring towards other people.
Most embarrassing moment: I was on a swing, and the chain broke from underneath me.
Most unforgettable moment: In Track, I won a jump-off and made it to state for high jump.
What I would like to do in life: I’d like to either do something in the medical field, or maybe become a teacher someday.
Three words that best describe myself: Kind, Funny, Caring.