BCR Roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 14: St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti places fourth in TRAC golf

St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti placed fourth in Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference girls golf meet at Baker Park in Kewanee to earn First Team All-Conference honors.
Kewanee’s Mya Arocha shot an 80 on her home course to claim medalist honors, followed by Hannah Graves of Rockridge (83), Sofia Hernandez of Orion (88) and Grivetti (93).
Rockridge placed four golfers in the top nine to take the team championship with a round of 384. Kewanee was second at 401.
Bureau Valley topped Bureau County teams with a fifth-place finish with a round of 474, three strokes better than sixth-place Princeton (477). St. Bede was eighth (486) in the eight-team field.
Bureau Valley senior Callie Schoff just missed First Team All-Conference honors in 11th place (104). Also scoring for the Storm were 27th Cassidy Peterson (122), 30th Layne Sproston (124), and 33rd Mattie Michlig (124). Rounding out the Storm’s card were 36th Taylor Tedesco (125) and 38th Lynzie Cady (130).
Seniors Morgan Forristall and Emma Kruse-Carter led Princeton, both shooting 116s, just missing Second Team All-Conference honors in a three-way tie for 21st. Also for PHS were 28th Addie Carr (122), 29th Halli Peterson (123), 35th Hailee Pembleton (124) and 39th Addie Hecht (131).
St. Bede golfers included 24th Erin Dove (117), 41st Aleah Espel (137), 42nd Anna Cyrocki (139), 46th Isabella Hagenbuch and 48th Breanna Martinez.
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Creek: Hall (184) split Wednesday’s triangular with powerhouse Riverdale (173) and Orion (203). Senior Grant Plym led Hall on Senior Night with a plus-4 41 on the Front 9.
Seniors honored were Grant Plym, Josh Scheri, Domonic Galetti and Mickey Pienta.
At Spring Creek: St. Bede (170) beat Monmouth-Roseville (18) over on the Back 9 at Spring Creek. Senior Jake Delaney was medalist at 36. Also scoring for the Bruins were Brendan Pillion (41), Logan Potthoff (43) and Ryan Slingsby (50) with Kaden Nauman adding a 51 and Abe Wiesbrock a 56.