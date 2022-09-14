Senior Spotlight>Hailee Pembleton (Princeton High School)

Name: Hailee Pembleton.

Date/place of birth: May 11, 2005 in San Pedro, Calif.

Hometown: Princeton.

Family: Jennifer Pembleton (mom), John Pembleton (dad), Victoria Hoffman (sister).

Sports/activities: Poms, Golf, FFA, Worth Leadership, Interact Club

Nickname(s): Pimps and Porky.

Favorite sport and why: Golf, because you can have so much fun with it

Favorite food and where to where to get it: Fettuccine Alfredo from Olive Garden.

Likes: Starbucks and cake pops.

Dislikes: chocolate and tomatoes.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Mr. Crawford, because he gives good advice and has helped me understand and play golf better .

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My mom. he inspires me to always do my best

Princeton's Hailee Pembleton golfs during the Princeton Ryder Cup on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Dylan Scott.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone

The last song I listened to: “Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan.

People would be surprised to know: i’ve been in dance since I was 4.

I stay home to watch: TikToks.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to music

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Mr. Passmore, because he could turn the darkest moment into something hilarious

Most unforgettable moment: Being apart of pre game at football games

What I would like to do in life: Pediatric Physicians Assistant.

Three words that best describe myself: Outgoing, kind, loving.