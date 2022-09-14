Senior Spotlight>Hailee Pembleton (Princeton High School)

Name: Hailee Pembleton.
Date/place of birth: May 11, 2005 in San Pedro, Calif.
Hometown: Princeton.
Family: Jennifer Pembleton (mom), John Pembleton (dad), Victoria Hoffman (sister).
Sports/activities: Poms, Golf, FFA, Worth Leadership, Interact Club
Nickname(s): Pimps and Porky.
Favorite sport and why: Golf, because you can have so much fun with it
Favorite food and where to where to get it: Fettuccine Alfredo from Olive Garden.
Likes: Starbucks and cake pops.
Dislikes: chocolate and tomatoes.
Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Mr. Crawford, because he gives good advice and has helped me understand and play golf better .
Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My mom. he inspires me to always do my best
Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Dylan Scott.
If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone
The last song I listened to: “Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan.
People would be surprised to know: i’ve been in dance since I was 4.
I stay home to watch: TikToks.
When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to music
The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Mr. Passmore, because he could turn the darkest moment into something hilarious
Most unforgettable moment: Being apart of pre game at football games
What I would like to do in life: Pediatric Physicians Assistant.
Three words that best describe myself: Outgoing, kind, loving.