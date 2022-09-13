Senior Spotlight>Madison Doran (Princeton High School)

Name: Madison Doran.

Date/place of birth: Princeton/April 20, 2005.

Hometown: Princeton.

Family: Dave Doran (Dad), Dena Doran (Mom), Nolan Doran (Brother).

Sports/activities: Golf, Cheer, Star Spangled Singers, Interact club, concert choir, german club, student council, class officer, FFA

Nickname(s): MD, Mads, maddog.

Favorite sport and why: Although I’m not involved in volleyball this year I still really enjoy playing it.

Favorite food and where to get it: Pasta, Verruchis in Spring Valley.

Likes: Panera, Chick-fil-a, Subway.

Dislikes: Culvers, Chipotle.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My mom. She’s always pushing me to be my very best and always try my best no matter what.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My grandma. She’s always taught me to try my hardest and never give up even when life is testing me.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Morgan Wallen.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Mom,

The last song I listened to: “Heading South,” by Zach Bryan.

People would be surprised to know: I’ve broken 5 fingers.

I stay home to watch: Yellowstone or Grey’s Anatomy.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to music.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Jay Conner, no matter the occasion or time of day it’s no doubt he can brighten up your day with a good laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I never knew what classes I had or if it was A or B Day

Most embarrassing moment: I tripped in front of my whole choir class over a cord.

Most unforgettable moment: My junior year, the basketball team won regionals.

What I would like to do in life: Become a Nurse Anesthetist.

Three words that best describe myself: Adventurous, caring, loyal.