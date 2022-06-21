Notebook: Princeton Post 125 wins Silver Division at Kewanee tournament

The Princeton Post 125 American Legion baseball team bounced back from two losses in pool play to walk away with a championship trophy in the Nolan Keane Tournament Sunday in Kewanee.

Seventh-seeded Post 125 defeated No. 6 Galesburg Extreme 7-4 and then No. 5 Kewanee 13-3 to capture the Silver Division championship.

Princeton lost to No. 1 Mid-Illini Missiles in pool play, who went to win the Gold Division title.

Summer hoops

The Princeton boys basketball team has another full weekend of hoops coming up. The Tigers will face host Newman and Morrison in Sterling on Thursday and then head to the Rockford Shootout on Friday to face East Peoria and Waukee, Iowa. PHS will return to Rock Island on Saturday.

The PHS girls have an equally busy slate with scrimmages against Midland on Tuesday night and St. Bede on Thursday night at PHS and will head out to the Putnam County Shootout on Friday and Saturday.

Malden Methodist wins first two Church League games

Defending league champ Malden Methodist won its first two games of the Princeton Fastpitch Church League season, defeating Princeton Bible 12-2 and United Methodist 10-6.

In other games, United Methodist beat Bunker Hill and St. Mathews beat Bunker Hill 12-4.

Tuesday’s games will start a half hour later at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. due to the heat.

The Church League will resume play Friday with Methodist vs. Bible Church at 6:30 p.m. and Malden Methodist plays St. Mathews at 8 p.m. on Friday.

IVCC offering volleyball camp

The IVCC volleyball program is holding beginner and experienced camps for boys and girls ages 8-17 from July 11-14.

Beginner camp is 10 a.m. to noon and is recommended for players ages 8-12. Campers will practice serving, passing, setting, hitting, blocking, digging, serve-receive and game strategies.

Experienced camp is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and is for players with a high level of experience. The camp will focus on refining individual skills, running quick and effective offenses and learning multiple defenses.

Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt.

For information, contact coach Erin Polte at 815-878-6682 or erinpolte@gmail.com.