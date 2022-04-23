Area roundup: PC’s Pyszka walks it off against Princeton

Andrew Pyszka hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Putnam County to a 13-11 win over Princeton in a wild finish in Granville Saturday.
The Panthers led 8-0 after five innings, but Princeton stormed back with 10 runs on five hits in the top of the sixth. Matt Lucas hit a grand slam and Ryan Brucker added a three-run homer to rally the Tigers to a 11-8 lead.
PC scored three runs in the home half of the sixth on a RBI hit by Nick Currie and a two-run hit by DH Josh Jesson to tie the game at 11.
Uzella singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and Billups moved him up to second with a sac bunt. Pyszka took care of the rest with his game-winning blast to right field.
Pyszka walks it off with a 2 run shot and PC wins 13-11. Now pc heads off to St. bede as the FS teams play here @Putnam_Baseball #bcrsports pic.twitter.com/cbUg6axCSX— Kevin H Sports Editor (@bcrsportsed) April 23, 2022
Danny Cihocki and Lucas each had two hits for the Tigers. Freshman Jordan Reinhardt took the loss in relief.
Austin Mattingly led PC with three hits, including a double and triple, while Currie and Pyszka added two each.
Mattingly, the PC starter, shut out Princeton on two hits before departing after five innings.
Hall 13, Sherrard 1: Mac Resetich had two home runs and five RBIs and Payton Dye had three RBIs as the Red Devils beat the Tigers in a Three Rivers crossover Saturday.
Ethan Plym was the winning pitcher, striking out six.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 12, Seneca 2 (6 inn.): The Tigresses wrapped out 18 hits in their first game in the Seneca/Fieldcrest round-robin Saturday in Minonk.
Winning pitcher Katie Bates scattered seven hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Princeton 10, Fieldcrest 6: The Tigresses won their second game of the round-robin behind winning pitcher Abby Peterson. Mckenzie Hecht homered
PHS had 32 hits over the two games.
St. Bede 9-11, Monmouth-Roseville 0-0: The Bruins picked up a pair of shutouts Saturday, defeating host Monmouth-Rosevile 9-0 and 11-0.