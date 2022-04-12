Howard-Monier back on track at Princeton

PRINCETON - After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the boys Howard-Monier Invitational Track & Field Meet is back on track at Princeton High School tonight.

PHS will host Three Rivers rivals Kewanee, Hall and Bureau Valley along with Annawan Wethersfield for the first Howard-Monier since 2019.

“Always nice to run meets, especially this year with a couple of cancellations already,” PHS coach Dan Foes said.

Field events will start at 4:30 p.m. with running events at 5 p.m.

Last week’s girls Howard-Monier Invite was canceled and will likely not be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with all the schools involved, PHS Athletic Director Jeff Ohlson said.

Looking ahead

• Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational is set for Saturday, April 16 starting at 10 a.m. Local teams competing include the St. Bede boys and girls, the Bureau Valley boys and girls, the Mendota boys and girls, the Putnam County boys and girls and the Princeton girls.

• The Ferris Family Invitational at Princeton for boys and girls track teams is set for Monday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. A rain date is built in for the next day, April 19.











