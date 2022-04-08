Senior Spotlight>Dominic Guerrini (Hall High School)

School: Hall High School.

Date/place of birth: 2/27/04 Spring Valley.

Hometown: Hennepin.

Family: Father (Nick), Mother (Gina), Brother (Gianni).

Sports/activities: Football, Baseball, Track.

Nickname(s): Dom, Dommy Gue.

Favorite sport and why: Football, because it is the most physical and requires the most offseason work in my opinion.

Favorite food and where to get it: Mexican food at Jalapenos.

Likes: Family, my best friend, sunrises/sunsets.

Dislikes: Cold rainy days, bugs, wind.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: I believe that it is myself, because you can listen and hear what people have to say, but you’re the only who can follow through with what has been said and actually put in the work.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: My Grandma Lori. She passed away when I was younger and everything I do I know she’s looking down on me cheering me on.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: My girlfriend.

Name three historical figures you’d like to meet: Tim Anderson, Brian Shaw, Patrick Mahomes.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Water/food, and my loved ones.

The last song I listened to: “Too Much Sauce,” DJ ESCO and Future.

People would be surprised to know: I have a soft side.

I stay home to watch: “The Bachelor.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Make sure to stick to my game day routine.

The funniest person I’ve ever met: Drake Garland, because he always has jokes.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate:¨Darn I miss him.”

Most embarrassing moment: Voice cracking while doing the school announcements.

Most unforgettable moment: My whole summer after junior year.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Playing for the White Sox.

What I would like to do in life: Grow up to be successful and have a loving family.

Three words that best describe myself: Brave, kind-hearted, funny.