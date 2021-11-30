St. Bede’s Payge Pyszka signs to play softball for Clarke University

St. Bede Academy Payge Pyszka, joined by her parents, Rick and Jen, signed Monday to play softball for Clarke University in Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo contributed )

Payge Pyszka first drew the attention of Clarke University softball coaches in a travel softball tournament she was playing in over the summer.

She never knew they were there, but they knew all about her.

“I had no idea that they were there until the tournament was over. On the ride home I got a text from them telling me that they were pleased with what they saw and that they would love to talk to me more,” Pyszka said.

That talk led to a mutual interest. On Monday, Pyszka, a First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pitcher, made the final connection in making Clarke her new home, signing to play softball for the Pride next year.

Pyszka said Clarke, which is located in Dubuque, Iowa felt like home.

“I have always come from a small private school, so I loved the fact that it felt normal. As I toured the school I just fell in love with it,” she said.

“Clarke University is a small school where everyone knows each other. The culture lines up exactly with how the culture is at St. Bede Academy. I was in love with everything. The people, the atmosphere, the size of the dorm rooms, everything about it was perfect.

“I remember telling my mom as we were waiting for the coaches to come in that I loved everything about it and if the coaches are just as nice as everybody else I met that this would be the perfect school for me.”

Pyszka said she could feel the smile go across her face when Clarke coaches told her they had a spot for her on their team next year.

“In that moment I was proud of who I became and all of the hard work I have put in,” she said. “It was a huge relief off my shoulders and I couldn’t be happIer. In that moment all the stress was gone and I could just focus on enjoying my senior year.

“Walking out that day, I knew that I was done college searching and that that was my college. I knew that this program would be perfect for me, and that I would be very successful thanks to my current and previous coaches. .... I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at this college.”

Pyszka sad he couldn’t thank her parents, Rick, who is an assistant coach at St. Bede, and Jen, who helps with her travel team, enough for their continuous years of support.

She went 8-5 this spring with a 2.82 ERA, striking out 97 batters in 74 innings. She also batted .385.

Shawn Sons, who is taking over as head coach at St. Bede this year, said Clarke College will be a great fit for Pyszka.

“She’s been to camps there and she said we do a lot of things in our practices here at St. Bede that they do there. So it should be a very smooth transition for her,” Sons said. “That aside, with her relentless work ethic and toughness it will be a real asset to coach Shirley’s program at Clarke.”