Princeton medals in four events, Grant Foes is fourth in discus

Teegan Davis

Princeton junior Keegan Fogarty, who ran in four events, took part in two medal-winning efforts for the Tigers. He placed ninth in the 200 with a time of 22.67 and anchored the Tigers’ 4x200 relay, which placed eighth with a time of 1:30.98.

Also running in the 4x200 were Logan Glancy, Ethan Thompson and Drew Harp. They also ran in the 4x100 relay, which placed 13th with a time of 43.52.

In other events, Davis was 12th in long jump (6.47m), Foes was 14th in the shot put (13.99m) and Fogarty was 14th in the 100 (11.16).

The running finals were being pushed back to 5 p.m. due to the heat.

