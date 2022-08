Hallie Ann Marie Foffel

Ian and Danielle (Frank) Foffel of Neponset are the parents of a daughter, Hallie Ann Marie, born Aug. 17 at St. Margaret’s Health - Peru. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches in length. She was welcomed home by two brothers, Lane, 7, and Rylan, 2. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Gerri Frank of Princeton. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Jeanne Foffel of Toulon. Great-grandparents are Leon and Jean Frank of Princeton, and Al Gloyd of Toulon.