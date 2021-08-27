August 09, 2022
Bureau County Republican

Births announced in Bureau County for August 27, 2021

Anna and Ella Mall

Jeremy Mall and Angel Knight of Spring Valley are the parents of twin girls, Anna and Ella, born July 16 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. Anna weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 1/2 inches in length. Ella weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.

Luca Lee Kheshgi

Tarik Kheshgi and Laura Krabill Kheshigi of Tiskilwa are the parents of a son, Luca Lee, born July 15 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Elvin and Connie Krabill of Tiskilwa. Paternal grandparents are Omar and Janelle Kheshgi of Glenview.