Logan, Parkside to play for IESA Class 3A 7th-grade volleyball regional title

Starved Rock Conference rivals Princeton Logan Junior High and Peru Parkside will play for the IESA Class 3A 7th-grade regional volleyball championship today.

Game time is 4:30 p.m. in Peru. Parkside is the No. 1 seed, Logan No. 2.

On Tuesday, Logan defeated No. 3 Rockford Marshall 25-13, 25-15 while Parkside defeated No. 4 Mendota Northbrook 26-24, 26-24.

In Class 2A, host Putnam County will play Kewanee Wethersfield in McNabb at 5 p.m. today.

No. 1 PC beat Stark County 25-7, 25-16 in Tuesday’s semifinals while No. Wethersfield topped No. 3 Spring Valley JFK 26-28, 25-13, 25-18.

The Logan 8th-grade team will take the No. 1 seed into its own 3A regional beginning Saturday.