Evangelical Covenant Church to open GriefShare session Aug. 21

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will be starting a new GriefShare session from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at 24 N. Main St.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that features Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective.

Meetings will be held every Monday afternoon through Nov. 20. The session that falls on Labor Day will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 instead.

There is a cost of $20 for a workbook to participate. Participants should bring their own water bottle. Pre-registering is not necessary but helpful.

If interested in attending or for more information, call the church office at 815-875-2124 or go to GriefShare.org.