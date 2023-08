Spring Valley’s 10th annual Music on Main will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Spring Valley Mini-Park, located at 116 E. St. Paul St.

The event, hosted by the Spring Valley Fire Department, will feature live music by The Wise Guys, a fireman’s beer garden, a large 50/50 drawing and food from the grill.

DJ Greg will start at 5:30 p.m. and The Wise Guys will take the stage at 8 p.m.